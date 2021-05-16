UVA lacrosse rallies past Bryant in the fourth quarter to advance in NCAA tournament

Moore and freshman Connor Shellenberger each had two goals and three assists for the Cavaliers, who also got two scores apiece from Laviano, Cormier and Garno.

Senior goaltender Alex Rode had a big day in the cage, finishing with 18 saves.

Tiffany, whose team won its fifth straight NCAA tournament game, praised Fox and the team for rallying together before the final period and then executing well enough to hold off the Bulldogs (9-4).

“I love that. I want these men to have 100% ownership of the team, I want these men to make decisions,” said Tiffany. “I want the captains, I want non-captains, to circle the wagons. This is their team. This is their generation and this is their opportunity.”

For much of the first three quarters, it was the underdog Bulldogs who seemed intent on seizing their opportunity.