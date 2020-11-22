UVA LB Charles Snowden's season over after broken ankle

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden suffered a broken right ankle during the Cavaliers’ win over Abilene Christian on Saturday and will need season-ending surgery, according to a social media post by his father.
The post indicated Snowden would not return to UVA for an extra season.
“Charles is in good spirits however he has a broken ankle that will require surgery,” Snowden’s father, also named Charles, shared on Facebook. “Thanks for all of the good wishes and what a wonderful, wonderful career and 4 years it has been!...and thanks "Village" for riding "shotgun" these 4 years!!!...and a "special thanks to the University of Virginia" for giving a skinny kid from a small private school the time of his life!....BLESSED (smile)!!!”
Snowden was injured in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ 55-15 win over Abilene Christian, an FCS opponent and Virginia’s only non-conference opponent this season.
Coach Bronco Mendenhall did not provide an update on Snowden's status immediately after the game.
“It’s always hard to see players get hurt,” he said. “I hate that part of the business and this job, especially the players that I have such good relationships with and just admire.”
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Maryland native is a team captain who has started all eight games this season for 4-4 Virginia. After a slow start to his season, Snowden leads UVA with six sacks and 10 tackles for losses. He ranks fourth on the team with 44 tackles.
Virginia plays at Florida State this coming Saturday, then hosts Boston College before ending the regular season on Dec. 12 at rival Virginia Tech.
Snowden also served as a team leader and community activist at UVA. He was involved in social justice protests during the offseason and was a founder of the team’s Groundskeeper’s movement, an outreach group working for social change.
Elliott Brown and Matt Gahm will be options to take Snowden's snaps as the outside linebacker opposite Noah Taylor.