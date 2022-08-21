UVA linebackers preview: Jackson, Ahern aim to steady Cavs' run defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Josh Ahern is healthy, leaner and more explosive.

His Virginia coaches and teammates believe the junior inside linebacker could be poised for his best college football season to date.

“He’s developed himself into a really good player,” said Nick Jackson, who lines up alongside Ahern, his close friend and roommate. “And he’s made some big plays this camp. Some big third down plays. Some big run stops.”

In each of the past three football seasons, Ahern has worked to grow his role on Virginia’s defense. He played in three games as a true freshman in 2019, and nine in 2020. He underwent knee surgery after that season and came back to play in 11 games last year, even making three starts. This offseason, the Burke native worked hard on his body and conditioning, embracing the demands of the team’s new strength and conditioning coaches.

“I think he’s looked as good as I’ve ever seen him look,” said UVA linebackers coach Clint Sintim. “You could argue, out of all the guys this summer, he’s transformed his body the most. So, I’m really excited about him.”

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound Ahern, who has totaled 33 career tackles, said he’s leaner and more muscular after his offseason work.

“I tried to buy in and work on my body and I think it really paid off for me,” said Ahern. “I definitely feel a little more explosive out of my first step, a little faster, and pretty well conditioned.”

This preseason, Ahern has practiced alongside Jackson as the team’s first-team inside linebackers, with junior Hunter Stewart and sophomore James Jackson working with the second group.

Nick Jackson is a two-time All-ACC selection who has totaled 250 tackles the past two seasons, the rock in the middle of UVA’s defense.

Freshman Stevie Bracey filled in for James Jackson when he was dealing with a shoulder injury early in camp.

“We have some nice depth at that position,” said new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. “And some guys that have done a nice job.”

Jackson and Ahern figure to be key figures as UVA tries to improve a run defense that ranked last in the ACC in both yards per game (225.8) and yards per rush (5.8). That was a big reason the Cavaliers gave up the fourth most points in the conference last season, 31.8, while putting together a 6-6 campaign in the final season under former coach Bronco Mendenhall and his base 3-4 defense.

In Rudzinski’s scheme, UVA will often play with just two true linebackers, though the team’s fourth defensive linemen will frequently be a stand-up edge rusher, essentially an outside linebacker, and linebacker-types Mike Greene and Chico Bennett figure to factor in there.

For Stewart, who has played both outside and inside, locking in at the inside linebacker position has helped him develop his game, too.

“You talk about a young man who is just physically gifted – big, strong, powerful,” said Rudzinski. “He’s done a really, really nice job of being able to know multiple positions.”

Stewart is the likely backup for Ahern at inside linebacker when the Cavaliers open the season Sept. 3 at home against Richmond.

Linebackers

Returning starters: Nick Jackson, Josh Ahern

Other returners: Hunter Stewart, James Jackson, Mike Greene, Chico Bennett

Newcomer to know: Stevie Bracey

Position coach: Clint Sintim (3rd year at UVA)

Key stat: Nick Jackson led the ACC in tackles with 117 last year, averaging just under 10 stops per game.