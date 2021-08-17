UVA looking for big things in the middle from nose tackle Jahmeer Carter

Richmond Times-Dispatch

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Growing up as the son of a strength and conditioning coach, a young Jahmeer Carter got a firsthand look at the workout habits of college and NFL football players. He saw how Shawn Merriman and Vernon Davis handled their business at Maryland and how Ray Lewis tackled fitness with the Baltimore Ravens.

“He got to see how they move and how they lift,” said Ferron Carter, Jahmeer’s father and a former Maryland football and Coppin State basketball staffer. “I think, from that early age, that’s how he really started gravitating to it.”

Of course, the younger Carter, now a sophomore nose tackle at Virginia, had shown off physical prowess even before those days, back when he’d wrestle his father’s dog, a boxer, on the floor of his home. Still, Ferron Carter never pressured his son to be a workout warrior – he didn’t have to.

“It was never pushed on me,” said Jahmeer Carter after practice Tuesday. “It was pretty much my decision. He happened to be a strength and conditioning coach, so that opportunity was there. I took advantage of it.”