UVA looks to bounce back against Louisville

Forward Jayden Gardner (14 points per game) and guard Armaan Franklin (12.2), transfers from East Carolina and Indiana, respectively, are the only players averaging double figures for the Cavaliers, who rank next to last in the ACC scoring 62.5 points per game.

But UVA has had seven other players score in double figures in at least one game this season, with five of them (Beekman, Francisco Caffaro, Kihei Clark, Kadin Shedrick and Kody Stattmann) doing it in an ACC contest.

“It’s hard with basketball,” Gardner said. “A lot of time, it’s someone’s night or you might have two guys’ nights. If we have a night where we’re all clicking, it could be really scary.”

Beekman has emerged as the clear No. 3 scorer. He went for 12 in Saturday’s loss to the Wolfpack, 19 in last week’s road win over Pittsburgh and scored 20 in a December loss to Clemson.

“As he gets more comfortable, as he continues to keep improving, his shot gets stronger, his best basketball is in front him,” Bennett said. “He’s been trending in this way for the last number of games. That’s huge for us.”

Clark scored 17 in a week at Syracuse and Caffaro put in 16 in UVA’s home win over rival Virginia Tech.