UVA looks to bounce back against Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia basketball has followed each of its losses this season with a bounce-back victory. The Cavaliers will try to do that again on a short turnaround.
After its defense disappointed in a 77-63 road loss at North Carolina State on Saturday, UVA is back at it Monday night at home against Louisville.
“I feel like we always have the mindset of putting games in the past,” guard Reece Beekman said. “You got to move forward and come out with new energy.”
Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC), which has been to seven consecutive NCAA tournaments, faces a climb to get back to the postseason this year. This is the most games the Cavaliers have lost before February since the 2010-11 season, coach Tony Bennett’s second year in Charlottesville, when they ended January with a 12-10 mark.
The schedule affords UVA plenty of résumé-building opportunities — home-and-homes with Duke and Miami and a home game against Florida State highlight what’s ahead — but this iteration of Bennett’s bunch has shown little indication it’ll be up for converting those chances to wins.
The defense, while statistically the ACC’s stingiest allowing 59.7 points per game, has been inconsistent. The offense has been, at times, invisible.
Forward Jayden Gardner (14 points per game) and guard Armaan Franklin (12.2), transfers from East Carolina and Indiana, respectively, are the only players averaging double figures for the Cavaliers, who rank next to last in the ACC scoring 62.5 points per game.
But UVA has had seven other players score in double figures in at least one game this season, with five of them (Beekman, Francisco Caffaro, Kihei Clark, Kadin Shedrick and Kody Stattmann) doing it in an ACC contest.
“It’s hard with basketball,” Gardner said. “A lot of time, it’s someone’s night or you might have two guys’ nights. If we have a night where we’re all clicking, it could be really scary.”
Beekman has emerged as the clear No. 3 scorer. He went for 12 in Saturday’s loss to the Wolfpack, 19 in last week’s road win over Pittsburgh and scored 20 in a December loss to Clemson.
“As he gets more comfortable, as he continues to keep improving, his shot gets stronger, his best basketball is in front him,” Bennett said. “He’s been trending in this way for the last number of games. That’s huge for us.”
Clark scored 17 in a week at Syracuse and Caffaro put in 16 in UVA’s home win over rival Virginia Tech.
“If one night, we were all just hitting, that’d be scary,” Beekman said. “We all are capable of doing it. If we’re all clicking, it’s going to be a really good sign.”
Virginia has won 11 of its last 12 meetings with Louisville (11-8, 5-4), which is in the midst of its own struggles. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games, including an 82-70 home loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround. We have to be ready for Virginia on Monday night,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “… Now it’s a matter of, in 48 hours, can we feel a heck of a lot better about ourselves and about the effort that we give against Virginia in order to come back with a road win.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber