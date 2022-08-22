UVA loses RB Amaad Foston for the year, while Ronnie Walker returns to practice

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia football won’t have running back Amaad Foston this season, after he suffered a torn ACL, but the Cavaliers did get another back in the fold Monday.

Former Hopewell High School running back Ronnie Walker, who suffered a leg injury in the spring, returned to practice Monday and is expected to be cleared to play this season, UVA running backs coach Keith Gaither said after the workout.

“Just kind of see how he progresses on,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “If he gets to the point where he can help us and not be a liability to him and us, then we’re going to use him. We’ll see where that goes.”

Walker, a 5-foot-10, 218-pounder who transferred to UVA from Indiana before the 2020 season, has been ahead of schedule returning from surgery and was projected to be cleared sometime in September. Despite practicing Monday, Walker isn’t likely to play in the team’s opener against Richmond, but the fifth-year senior could still be a factor early in the season.

“That means he’s going to be cleared for the Richmond game. It doesn’t mean he’s going to play,” said Gaither. “But he’s going to be cleared which means we can start getting him prepared for the stretch, especially conference play.”

Senior Perris Jones has been one of the surprises of camp and leads the race to be the team’s starting running back, though it’s likely junior Mike Hollins and impressive freshman Xavier Brown will get plenty of work, especially early in the season, as well.

Foston’s injury also opened the door for Miami transfer Cody Brown to get more practice opportunities.

Foston had emerged as one of the team’s best pass-blocking running backs before suffering the ACL tear during a contact drill two weeks ago, UVA coach Tony Elliott and Gaither said.

“Foston was looking really good,” said Kitchings. “Improving from the spring and really gave you some comfort that he could be a third-down back definitely and then rotate with the rest of those guys, on first and second down. Good in pass protection. That would have been a great role for him.”

Gaither said Foston had surgery early last week.

“I’m disappointed. I’m sad for the kid, because he’s such a great young man,” said Gaither.

“He’s a kid that you want your son to be like. He came to work every day and to see him get hurt, as hard as he worked, I’m sad for the kid.”