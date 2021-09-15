UVA maintaining confidence in its kicking game heading into UNC matchup

Duenkel’s passion for UVA football comes from his father, Doug, a safety at the school from 1988 to 1992, playing in three bowl games with the Cavaliers. As a kid, Justin Duenkel attended games at Scott Stadium, his first around the time he was a year old.

“We have some hilarious, awesome pictures when he’s dressed up in little UVA jerseys,” Doug Duenkel said. “We laugh and say he didn’t have any alternative, but we would have been happy wherever he went to school. We were overjoyed when he went to Virginia.”

Justin Duenkel still recalls looking at photos from his father’s playing days.

“He was a safety, big neck roll, big helmet, old school,” Duenkel said of his dad. “I’ve always wanted to be like him. He’s my role model.”

At just 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds as a high school freshman, college football didn’t appear to be in Duenkel’s future. But he had a growth spurt before his junior year and played safety as well as kicker for his high school team.

For Duenkel, now 5-11 and 205 pounds, his love for Virginia football may come from his father, but his kicking leg? That he might get from his mother, a former soccer player at James Madison.