UVA men's and women's lacrosse teams learn their NCAA tournament draws

Virginia hosts Bryant (9-3), which upset the top seed in the NEC tournament – Saint Joseph’s – on Saturday to get its NCAA bid, at noon on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Pressler, who spent 16 seasons at Duke, going 153-82and winning three ACC championships with the Blue Devils. He guided Duke to 10 NCAA tournaments before being fired during an investigation into what proved to be false sexual assault allegations against three of his players.

Their starting goaltender, Luke Caracciolo, is the brother of UVA football long-snapper Danny Caracciolo. Danny Caracciolo played lacrosse at Bryant for two years, after transferring from James Madison.

Virginia’s women’s team also saw its name pop up on the television Sunday night. Despite a six-game losing streak, coach Julie Myers club will compete in its 25th straight NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers (8-8) play Connecticut (12-6) in the first round on Friday at 5 p.m. in South Bend, Indiana.