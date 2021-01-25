UVA moves up to No. 8 in AP Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia, alone atop the ACC standings and on a six-game winning streak, is back in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

UVA (10-2, 6-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in the new poll, released Monday. The Cavaliers host Syracuse on Monday night.

Virginia, which opened the year as No. 4 in the preseason poll, was No. 13 last week.

UVA lost 98-75 to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26 in Texas, but has won its next six games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Orange.