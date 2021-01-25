 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVA moves up to No. 8 in AP Poll
0 comments

UVA moves up to No. 8 in AP Poll

{{featured_button_text}}
210123-cdp-sports-uva864.JPG

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10), shown with guard Kihei Clark, scored 22 points in the Cavaliers’ 64-62 ACC home win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFf/THE DAILY PROGRESS

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia, alone atop the ACC standings and on a six-game winning streak, is back in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

UVA (10-2, 6-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in the new poll, released Monday. The Cavaliers host Syracuse on Monday night.

Virginia, which opened the year as No. 4 in the preseason poll, was No. 13 last week.

UVA lost 98-75 to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26 in Texas, but has won its next six games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Orange.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News