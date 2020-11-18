UPDATE: UVA not planning for fans at Saturday's game... but that could change

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia doesn’t plan to allow any fans to attend its football game Saturday against Abilene Christian at Scott Stadium, a source confirmed Wednesday, citing the governor's latest COVID-19 safety order.

But a clarified interpretation of that order could change UVA's plan.

"For collegiate and professional sports, spectators are limited to no more than 250," said deputy secretary of commerce and trade Cassidy Rasnick in an email Wednesday afternoon. "This does not include players, coaches, and staff necessary to the operation of the business. It does include cheerleaders and marching or pep bands."

UVA had been hosting about 1,000 fans – the family of players and staff from the two participating teams – up until this point. But the school believed Governor Ralph Northam’s latest COVID-19 safety order limiting gatherings to 250 people included participants – players and staff – in that count, making staging a contest at all vexing.

LaKeesha Hayes-Winfield, the mother of Virginia running back Ronnie Walker, said Tuesday night that she had been told families would be unable to attend this weekend’s game.