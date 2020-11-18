UPDATE: UVA not planning for fans at Saturday's game... but that could change

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia doesn’t plan to allow any fans to attend its football game Saturday against Abilene Christian at Scott Stadium, a source confirmed Wednesday, citing the governor's latest COVID-19 safety order.
But a clarified interpretation of that order could change UVA's plan.
"For collegiate and professional sports, spectators are limited to no more than 250," said deputy secretary of commerce and trade Cassidy Rasnick in an email Wednesday afternoon. "This does not include players, coaches, and staff necessary to the operation of the business. It does include cheerleaders and marching or pep bands."
UVA had been hosting about 1,000 fans – the family of players and staff from the two participating teams – up until this point. But the school believed Governor Ralph Northam’s latest COVID-19 safety order limiting gatherings to 250 people included participants – players and staff – in that count, making staging a contest at all vexing.
LaKeesha Hayes-Winfield, the mother of Virginia running back Ronnie Walker, said Tuesday night that she had been told families would be unable to attend this weekend’s game.
If Northam's order did limit the total number of people in Scott Stadium to 250, staging a Division I football game would be come challenging.
Virginia, for example, for Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian, the Cavaliers would normally have 80 players on-hand, plus 15 coaches and graduate assistants.
That number doesn’t include four strength and conditioning coaches, four athletic trainers, five team physicians, and two nutritionists. It doesn’t include 10 equipment managers, six team video staffers, and two workers who run the headsets.
Add in the 10 game officials, four people to work the chains on the sideline, three to run timing and the scoreboard, four for keeping statistics, five administrators and a medical observer and that already totals 155.
Still unaccounted? The visiting team, all its players and staff, and a regional television/radio contingent of 45-68 people for a game.
That means, without any fans or print/digital media included, UVA would already be over the 250 limit. School officials had been working on ways to get that number down under 250.
A school spokesman said the school would comply with the governor's order.
Northam is scheduled to address his latest COVID-19 order at a 2 p.m. press conference.