UVA opens season with another victory over Duke

Safety Joey Blount came up with the fourth of UVA’s five interceptions on Duke’s next possession, and four plays later, Armstrong hit Davis again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown and a 31-20 lead and sending Virginia on its way to victory.

A crowd of about 800 Virginia fans — limited to friends and family of the team’s players and staff because of COVID restrictions — sat in the stands behind UVA’s sideline, clustered in small groups of two or four, leaving three or four empty seats between them and the next pocket of people.

Across the field, in the stands beyond the Blue Devils (0-3, 0-3), a group of about 200 Duke fans sat, spaced farther apart.

UVA used music and artificial crowd noise to bolster the atmosphere.

After months of fighting just to get on the football field, with the uncertainty of COVID-19 hanging over everything they did, the Cavaliers finally got to play their opener. The defense lived up to its offseason hype and the offense got in gear just in time to make sure the mask-wearing fans wouldn’t have to hold their breath.

Afterward, one of the league’s most successful teams in avoiding the virus, had its trainer, Kelli Pugh, break the rock in its traditional postgame locker room celebration.