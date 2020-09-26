UVA opens season with another victory over Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE — One of the many mantras Bronco Mendenhall uses to guide his Virginia football program is “how you do one thing is how you do everything.”
So, after months of showing resiliency in the face of COVID-19 protocols and canceled and postponed season openers, Mendenhall joked that his coaching credibility would have been lost had the team not responded the same way to a fourth-quarter deficit against Duke on Saturday.
It turned out that he had nothing to worry about.
New starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to true freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and Virginia’s defense forced seven turnovers as the Cavaliers opened their 2020 college football season with a 38-20 win over Duke.
“It’s just how we’re taught,” said Armstrong, a sophomore. “I’m just proud of the guys. It’s who we are.”
Davis, a 6-foot-7 rookie from South Carolina, caught four passes for 101 yards and two scores in his collegiate debut, catching an 18-yard and a 26-yard touchdown less than three minutes apart to erase a 3-point Duke lead after three quarters and help Virginia down the Blue Devils for the sixth straight time.
“It seemed like everybody was cool, calm and collected and kind of feeling we were going to win,” said senior linebacker Zane Zandier, who led the defense with a game-high 15 tackles. “Just needed to make those plays. Being a resilient is a huge part of this program.”
Armstrong, taking over for two-year starter Bryce Perkins, finished 24 for 45 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Wayne Taulapapa played the role of battering-ram back, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns and making most of his gains after contact. The Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) also got 36 yards on eight carries from Towson transfer Shane Simpson, and finished with a per-carry average of 5.1 yards.
“The O-line really did their job tonight,” Taulapapa said. “We talked about it all offseason, the work they’ve been putting in.”
Virginia’s defense finished with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five sacks, keeping the Cavaliers in the game until Armstrong and the offense got going in the final quarter.
Duke went just 6 for 18 on third downs, finding its only consistent offensive success throwing down the middle of the field to tight ends Noah Gray and Jake Marwede, who combined for five catches for 82 yards and both Blue Devils touchdowns.
Duke has committed 25 turnovers in its last six meetings with Virginia.
With UVA down 20-17 at the end of the third, Armstrong hit Davis for a 39-yard completion up the Virginia sideline, then came back on the next play and found him in the end zone for an 18-yard score.
Safety Joey Blount came up with the fourth of UVA’s five interceptions on Duke’s next possession, and four plays later, Armstrong hit Davis again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown and a 31-20 lead and sending Virginia on its way to victory.
A crowd of about 800 Virginia fans — limited to friends and family of the team’s players and staff because of COVID restrictions — sat in the stands behind UVA’s sideline, clustered in small groups of two or four, leaving three or four empty seats between them and the next pocket of people.
Across the field, in the stands beyond the Blue Devils (0-3, 0-3), a group of about 200 Duke fans sat, spaced farther apart.
UVA used music and artificial crowd noise to bolster the atmosphere.
After months of fighting just to get on the football field, with the uncertainty of COVID-19 hanging over everything they did, the Cavaliers finally got to play their opener. The defense lived up to its offseason hype and the offense got in gear just in time to make sure the mask-wearing fans wouldn’t have to hold their breath.
Afterward, one of the league’s most successful teams in avoiding the virus, had its trainer, Kelli Pugh, break the rock in its traditional postgame locker room celebration.
“What a journey it’s been just to get where we can play football,” Mendenhall said. “It was a pretty surreal experience. There were many times throughout the game where I couldn’t believe we were playing and it counted and it was for real.”
Duke 10 0 10 0 — 20
Virginia 0 17 0 21 — 38
First Quarter
D—FG Ham 25, 12:08.
D—Marwede 55 pass from Brice (Ham kick), 1:07.
Second Quarter
UVA—Armstrong 4 run (Delaney kick), 12:33.
UVA—Taulapapa 1 run (Delaney kick), 8:55.
UVA—FG Delaney 32, 1:50.
Third Quarter
D—FG Ham 47, 12:40.
D—Gray 8 pass from Brice (Ham kick), 5:51.
Fourth Quarter
UVA—L.Davis 18 pass from Armstrong (Delaney kick), 12:43.
UVA—L.Davis 26 pass from Armstrong (Delaney kick), 9:59.
UVA—Taulapapa 10 run (Delaney kick), 5:03.
Duke UVA
First downs 17 26
Rushes-yards 38-56 37-188
Passing 286 262
Comp-Att-Int 18-40-5 25-47-2
Return Yards 31 19
Punts-Avg. 4-40.0 7-43.9
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 5-35
Time of Possession 26:42 33:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–Duke, D.Jackson 14-49, Durant 8-32, J.Waters 3-10, Holmberg 3-(minus 6), Katrenick 3-(minus 6), Brice 7-(minus 23). Virginia, Taulapapa 16-95, Armstrong 10-47, Simpson 8-36, Jones 2-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
Passing–Duke, Calhoun 0-1-1-0, Brice 16-36-4-246, Katrenick 2-3-0-40. Virginia, K.Thompson 0-1-0-0, Armstrong 24-45-2-269, Stone 1-1-0-(minus 7).
Receiving–Duke, D.Smith 3-33, Gray 3-23, Marwede 2-59, Calhoun 2-40, Philyaw-Johnson 2-40, Garner 2-40, Harding 1-31, Bobo 1-18, J.Robertson 1-4, D.Jackson 1-(minus 2). Virginia, Kemp 7-70, L.Davis 4-101, Poljan 4-44, Jana 4-29, Simpson 2-11, Taulapapa 2-9, Armstead 1-5, Kelly 1-(minus 7).
