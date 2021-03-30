UVA opens spring football practice with an aim on improving its passing game

It should be a strong year for ACC Coastal teams throwing the football. Six of the seven programs in the division return a quarterback who started at least four games last season, led by Sam Howell at North Carolina and Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh.

How much of a leap Armstrong makes at UVA figures to be the key for the Cavaliers’ ability to contend in the Coastal.

In his debut season as the team’s starter, Armstrong navigated a pandemic, an in-season injury, a losing streak and helped the team rebound to win four of its final five games. He finished 157 of 268 passing for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games.

“Having Brennan go through all that, that might almost be two seasons worth of experience,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Because of the depth of different things and different leadership opportunities and different self-discovery and understanding, wow, in terms of his progression, that might have been a blessing in disguise.”

When Armstrong came back after missing most of two games to a concussion, Mendenhall considered it a “re-launch” for the first time starter. Tuesday, wide receiver coach Marques Hagans said the team had a better grasp of both Armstrong’s abilities and those of the players around him when he returned to action.