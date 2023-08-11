CHARLOTTESVILLE – In just over a week, Maryland landed two of the top college football prospects coming out of Virginia, getting commitments from Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin and King George wide receiver Mekhai White.

It’s part of a concerted effort to hit up the commonwealth for talent.

“You see the guys in this recruiting class coming?” said Terrapins sophomore wide receiver Leon Haughton Jr., the former Benedictine star. “I feel like this Virginia to Maryland thing is a trend, for sure.”

Maryland‘s current roster includes eight Virginia players, including seven who are freshmen or sophomores. In 2022, they successfully mined the 804 area, signing Haughton Jr. and Manchester running back Ramon Brown, one of the top 15 recruits in the commonwealth.

Next year’s haul is already even more impressive. Earlier this month, Martin, one of the top 15 prospects in Virginia, joined Hampton linebacker Anthony Reddick, a top-10 state recruit, among Maryland’s 2024 commitments.

Then, Tuesday, White announced he was pledging to play for the Terrapins, picking Maryland over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee, in addition to both UVa and Virginia Tech.

“It’s a really valuable area,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said Wednesday. “Over the years, and having been here now for 15 seasons over three different stints, when we’ve been able to recruit that part of the country really well, we’ve had great success as a program. Since I’ve been back here in 2019, we’ve made it a point of emphasis to try to find the right people who would give us a chance to open up some doors in that area.”

3 assistants assigned to recruiting

In fact, Locksley – who recruited the area while an assistant at Alabama and Florida – has three assistants assigned to recruiting the Commonwealth. Inside linebackers coach Lance Thompson recruits the northern Virginia area, and wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer handles the western part of the Commonwealth.

The most talent-rich areas – including the Tidewater and Richmond areas – are recruited by the newest addition to the staff, running backs coach Latrell Scott. Scott, a Richmond native and Hampton graduate, had been an assistant at Richmond, UVa and James Madison and the head coach at Richmond and Norfolk State during his two-decades-plus coaching college football.

This offseason, Locksley – who had consulted with Scott about some previous hires and, at times, gauged Scott’s interest in joining the Terrapins’ staff – brought Scott onboard, in large part to help Maryland continue its Virginia recruiting success.

“He’s played a huge role,” said Locksley, whose team hosts UVa on Friday night, Sept. 15. “He cut his teeth as a young coach down in that region. … When I was looking for people who would be able to go in and offer immediate credibility for our program, Coach Scott was one of the first people I called.”

Maryland doesn’t make assistant coaches available to the media.

Scott and the other coaches, obviously, play a major role in the Terrapins’ Commonwealth recruiting efforts. But Locksley said having players from the area who have had and are having positive experiences in College Park, Maryland, is one of the most valuable tools.

Players, like Haughton and Brown, help make Maryland an attractive option for prospects back in the Richmond area, for example.

“Once you get a couple of influential kids, I still think peer pressure runs recruiting,” Locksley said. “When you’re able to attract the right kind of guys from an area that have the personalities to help recruit I think it does lend to third party validation. It’s cool to go to a place like Maryland because other people you respect are making that decision. There’s no doubt that with having some success and getting some kids out of that area, they’re the ones who attract some other kids.”

Penn State has been prolific recruiter

Maryland, of course, isn’t the only team in its conference to find success crossing into Virginia for recruits in recent years.

Last year, Penn State landed five of the top 25 prospects from the Commonwealth, including three of the top five.

In 2021, Ohio State plucked two of the Commonwealth’s top prospects, including Hopewell running back Treveyon Henderson, the second-rated recruit in Virginia.

“The Big Ten brand itself obviously has put itself in a position where it has a national appeal to it,” Locksley said.

Locksley’s program, in addition to increasing its win totals and reaching bowl games each of the past two seasons, has something else going for it when it recruits Virginia. While athletes who want to play their college ball close to home might think of UVa and Virginia Tech first, Maryland – especially for athletes from the northern and eastern parts of the commonwealth – are just as close or closer to home in College Park.

Brown, who originally committed to Virginia Tech before Justin Fuente’s firing after the 2021 season, noted that Maryland is closer to Richmond than Blacksburg is.

“When you look at the reasons a person chooses a school from a recruiting standpoint, proximity to home still plays a major role,” Locksley said. “The D.C. area, the suburban area outside of the city here have really grown in terms of the type of players that we’re able to put out. But I can tell you over the years that the Tidewater and Richmond areas have always been really fruitful. The proximity to our campus it still kind of plays a major role.”

