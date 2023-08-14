RALEIGH, N.C. – Robert Anae is naturally competitive, so much so that, while at Virginia, he moved down from the coaching press box to the football sideline at one point to be in better position to push and challenge the team’s struggling offensive line.

But these days, when Anae gets home from North Carolina State football practice, where he’s now the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator, he knows he’s likely headed for a loss.

Waiting for him are two of his young granddaughters.

“It’s on and it’s girl stuff,” Anae said with a hearty laugh. “They’ve got all these Disney costumes, so they dress up, they dance, they sing. They do trick shows. It’s all that. I don’t put on the costumes, but there’s a lot of dance competitions. They rate me and I’m always losing. It ain’t for lack of effort.”

Anae’s son, Famika, is going into his second season as the offensive line coach at Campbell, in nearby Buies Creek. When Anae, who coached at Virginia under Bronco Mendenhall from 2016-2021, spent the 2022 season at Syracuse before heading south to run the Wolfpack’s offense.

But family isn’t the only familiar faces Anae is spending time with at North Carolina State. This offseason, the Wolfpack also hired former UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague and added former Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong from the transfer portal.

Anae, a 6-foot-5, 64-year-old Hawaiian and former offensive lineman at BYU, and Armstrong, a 6-foot-2 red-headed, left-handed college senior from Ohio, may seem like an unlikely pairing, but North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren believes they can elevate the Wolfpack offense and make it a contender in the ACC this season.

In Anae, Doeren has added a unique coach and person to the program.

“He is definitely a different personality in a good way,” Doeren said. “He has a fun personality, but he is a tough ball coach. He expects guys to do things a certain way. He is demanding. His creativity, I’m not saying it’s unmatched, but it’s in the top 10% in college football. He does a lot with the different things he can do in the offense for the players.”

For Armstrong, he’s enjoyed watching his new teammates get accustomed to his old coach and brings back memories of his first two years under Anae, when Armstrong said he “hated” the offensive coordinator who was so tough on him.

Now, the two have a strong relationship and solid communication, to the point that Armstrong feels comfortable ribbing Anae from time to time.

“I like to joke, because Anae’s an easy guy to joke about. And he doesn’t care,” Armstrong said. “I think it’s funny to see the guys’ reactions to the first time experiencing Anae. It’s funny. I’ve had that for a long time. It’s cool to see their reactions to the things he says or the things he does.”

Anae said he was sad to leave UVa and had briefly hoped the administration would look to keep the program rolling after former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s surprise resignation following the 2021 season by keeping the rest of the staff intact.

“For me, I loved every minute at Virginia. And I was grateful for every minute there,” Anae said. “When you’re at a place for a while, it’s tough to leave. You get the pink slip and it’s, ‘No. We’re moving on.’ You could be angry and whatnot. I just took a deep breath, was grateful, and cleaned out the office and left.”

Anae went to Syracuse for one season as the offensive coordinator there, while Armstrong stayed one more year at UVa. But after a record-setting season in 2021, Armstrong struggled as he tried to transition to new coach Tony Elliott’s pro-style offense, a more timing based system.

Armstrong’s final game for the Cavaliers opened in stunningly dismal fashion as his first two passes were intercepted and returned for touchdowns in a 37-7 home loss to Pittsburgh. That was Armstrong’s last time in Scott Stadium.

He’ll be back there, along with Anae and Tujague, on Friday, Sept. 22 when the Wolfpack play their ACC opener at UVa.

“I might get some boos, I might get some cheers,” Armstrong said. “I don’t know what I’m going to get. But it’s basically a home-field advantage for me. Maybe not for the rest of our guys, but for me.”

