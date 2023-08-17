CHARLOTTESVILLE – When it comes time to play Virginia later this football season, William & Mary quarterbacks coach Matt Johns will have plenty of insight to share with his players. Johns, like many members of the Tribe staff, has deep connections to UVa.

Johns played quarterback there from 2012-2016, and was a starter in 2015, throwing three touchdown passes in a win over W&M.

But one thing Johns and his fellow Cavalier-turned-Tribe won’t have going into the Oct. 6 game at Scott Stadium is split loyalty.

“We’re the Tribe now,” Johns said this week. “Our hearts and souls are poured into the Tribe.”

Johns joined the William & Mary staff before the 2019 season, hired by the Tribe’s new head coach, Mike London to coach the team’s tight ends. Johns had played for London at Virginia and, after graduating, spent a season as an assistant at his Pennsylvania high school and a year as a graduate assistant at UVa.

Since then, London has promoted Johns twice, first to quarterbacks coach and then, last year, adding the title of passing game coordinator.

“He offered me my first Power 5 scholarship and he offered me my first full-time position coaching job,” Johns said. “It’s a very unique situation. That’s my guy for life. I owe a lot to him.”

The depth of that relationship has made it easy for Johns to pitch playing for London, a 1983 Richmond graduate, when he’s on the road recruiting. In fact, Johns said part of his power point presentation he shows prospects and their families includes a photo-laden slide highlighting his time with London.

There’s a picture of the two together in 2011 when London visited Johns’ family home on a recruiting trip. Another one shows them celebrating his first collegiate touchdown pass during a home loss to UCLA in 2014. The rest are photos of them celebrating victories and big plays at William and Mary, including one from last year when the Tribe clinched a share of the CAA championship.

“The relationship has just gotten stronger,” Johns said.

And what Johns has been most impressed with since going to work for his former coach has been that, instead of discovering another side to London, he’s found remarkable consistency.

“Who I thought he was as a player is exactly who he is as a person,” Johns said.

Johns is joined on the William & Mary staff by a number of former Cavaliers. Co-defensive coordinator Ras-I Dowling and special teams coordinator Darryl Blackstock both played at UVa, and, of course, London coached in Charlottesville from 2010-2015.

During Johns’ years at UVa, the team went 4-1 against FCS opponents, including the 2015 win over the Tribe. But in Johns’ final season, 2016, when new coach Bronco Mendenhall brought in transfer Kurt Benkert to start over Johns, the Cavaliers opened the season with a home loss to FCS Richmond.

It’s the last time Virginia has lost to an FCS foe, winning its next six straight, including three victories over the Tribe. Those wins against William & Mary have come by a combined score of 123-27 with the Cavaliers’ margin of victory going up each time.

Last year, UVa won 43-0.

But this is a strong Tribe team, the preseason favorite in the CAA with a three-year starter back at quarterback. A year ago, William & Mary beat Charlotte, 41-24, in the season opener, giving the Tribe its first FBS win since 2009 and sending it on its way to an 11-2 season and an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals.

Johns, having lived both sides of the FCS-FBS matchups, is uniquely positioned to prepare players for this round.

“As a coach, it’s trying to make sure they don’t make the moment bigger than it is,” Johns said. “At the end of the day, they’re playing football and they get to play it in a little bigger stadium with a little bigger crowd.”

William and Mary at Virginia

When: Oct. 7, time TBA

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville

Last meeting: Virginia won 43-0, in 2021

All-time series: Virginia leads 31-6-1