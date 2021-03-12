 Skip to main content
UVA out of ACC tournament due to COVID-19
breaking

Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) goes up for a basket as Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) gets tangled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

 Gerry Broome

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia program has forced the ACC to cancel Friday's ACC semifinal between top-seeded UVA and Georgia Tech, and could endanger the Cavaliers' NCAA tournament future.

The conference announced the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets will automatically advance to the ACC title game Saturday against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between second-seeded Florida State and sixth-seeded North Carolina. 

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

Breaking News