UVA out of ACC tournament due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia program has forced the ACC to cancel Friday's ACC semifinal between top-seeded UVA and Georgia Tech, and could endanger the Cavaliers' NCAA tournament future.
The conference announced the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets will automatically advance to the ACC title game Saturday against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between second-seeded Florida State and sixth-seeded North Carolina.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber
Mike Barber
