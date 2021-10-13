UVA passing attack in high gear going into Duke game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – No Power Five football team has thrown more passes so far this college season than Virginia. And that’s just fine with the players tasked with catching those throws.

“It’s lovely,” said senior wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry.

UVA (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is the only FBS team in the nation with four receivers with over 400 yards already this year – Henry, Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV and Keytaon Thompson – and has had seven players catch touchdown passes.

“Been really impressed with not only their production, but their consistency,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose team hosts Duke (3-3, 0-2) on Saturday following a pair of ACC road wins at Miami and Louisville.

Perhaps most impressively, Virginia’s receiving corps has struggled with injuries through the first half of the season. Even before the year started, the unit lost star Lavel Davis Jr. to a knee injury in the spring. Thompson has played the past three games with a cast on his fractured left hand.

Tight end Jelani Woods is at 257 yards and four touchdown catches and might be a 400-yard receiver himself if not for being injured against Wake Forest, missing the Miami game and being limited at Louisville.