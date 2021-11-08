UVA 'planning' on having star QB Brennan Armstrong against No. 10 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 10 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about the sophomore’s status as he recovers from an apparent rib injury suffered Oct. 30 in the loss at BYU.

“It literally is day-to-day and we’re going to give him every minute, right until the ball is kicked off, to be our quarterback,” said Mendenhall. “The team knows that, I know that, he knows that and he’s earned that chance.”

Armstrong has thrown for 3,557 yards – the most in the nation this season – and 27 touchdowns in leading UVA to a 6-3 record. The Cavaliers, who had an open date last week, host the Fighting Irish in their final nonconference game on Saturday night.

After that, Virginia plays at Pittsburgh and then hosts rival Virginia Tech. If it wins both those league games, it would clinch the ACC’s Coastal Division title.

Mendenhall said, even if Armstrong can’t practice this week, there’s a chance he could play against the Irish.

“Brennan’s earned every opportunity to play even, if he just looks out over the field from the balcony,” said Mendenhall. “He trains so hard, and mental reps.”