LOUISVILLE, Ky. – When Kihei Clark brought the basketball to coach Tony Bennett following No. 7 Virginia’s 61-58 win at Louisville on Wednesday, he wasn’t inquiring about keeping a souvenir from the night he became the winningest basketball player in ACC history.

He was showing Bennett that the teams had been playing with a partially deflated ball.

“I saw the kid walk up to his coach, to Tony at the end, and say, ‘Look Coach,’” said Louisville coach Kenny Payne. “And the ball looked like it was flat.”

Virginia forward Ben Vander Plas said the ball seemed to lose air throughout the course of the game. By the time he rebounded Louisville’s final shot, it had gotten so bad, he pointed it out to an official.

“It was a little bit the whole night,” said Vander Plas. “I think I really noticed it that last possession. I got the rebound and I went to hand it to the ref and I was like, my fingers are just going way in on it.”

Neither Vander Plas nor Clark were concerned the deflated ball had impacted the game’s outcome. UVa, which is tied for first place atop the ACC standings, found itself tied with last-place Louisville with 9:29 to play, and needed a defensive stand in the final seconds to beat the Cardinals for the sixth straight time.

“It still bounced and went in,” said Vander Plas. “Both teams had to play with it. It was just really, really flat.”

Flat is a fair way to describe the Cavaliers’ first-half effort at Louisville. They shot 35.5% over the first 20 minutes, missed their first six shots and 13 of their first 17. That added up to a 26-17 deficit with 5:18 to before the break.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy coming out the gates, so they got up on us,” said guard Armaan Franklin, who scored 14 points. “But I think we did a good job of fighting back.”

Indeed, Virginia (20-4, 12-3 ACC) responded with a 12-0 run to end the half, taking a 29-26 lead into the locker room and pushing its margin to 10 points with 5:16 to play, then holding on for the win.

“Our energy wasn’t great to start,” said Clark, who scored nine of his 14 points in the second half. “I just think it shows the type of guys we have. We were able to dig down deep and get out with a win.”

If playing at the last-place team in front of unusually small crowd were factors, Clark said they’re factors Virginia needs to have the poise to overcome.

“You try not to look at an opponent’s record and things like that,” said Clark. “The crowd wasn’t great. You have to find a way to get some energy and some life to the team. The bench has to bring it. It just starts with our guys.”

Bennett was even blunter.

“Those are excuses. Poor excuses,” he said. “You’re in a race. And they knew that. You gotta come ready, no matter who. …We’ve gotta come right and we’ve gotta come ready. And I don’t believe we have a squad that makes excuses.

“At this stage, and you’re in a race and you say, ‘I just didn’t feel it,’ that’s on us.”

UVa might not have been sweating out the result Wednesday, but for the second straight game it struggled at the free-throw line. After going 9 for 22 in the overtime win over Duke on Saturday, it was 9 for 16 at the stripe at Louisville (3-23, 1-14), with Clark and Vander Plas each missing the front end of a one-on-one in the final 30 seconds.

Five players missed at least one free-throw attempt against the Cardinals.

“Obviously you don’t like to see free-throw misses,” said Vander Plas. “But we’re going to keep working on them. It’s just keeping our confidence high. When we go to the line, thinking we’re going to make it. That’s as simple as you can make it.”

And Clark emphasized the flat ball wasn’t to blame for Virginia’s free-throw issues.

“Nah, nah, nah, nah. I’m not going to blame it on the ball,” said Clark. “We just have to lock in, focus on those and keep working on them.”

