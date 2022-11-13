UVa red-hot offensively in first two games, thanks to strong passing work

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball has scored 162 points combined in its first two games of this season, the most in an opening two-game stretch since 2008.

Perhaps even more impressively, it’s recorded 39 assists on 50 made baskets, an indicator of how well the team is passing the ball and executing its offense.

“You love that,” said coach Tony Bennett, “when guys make that extra pass.”

A year ago, UVa averaged 14.1 assists per game and assisted on 60.3% of its baskets. This year, in an admittedly small sample size, it’s averaging 19.5 assists per game and assisted on 78% of its made shots.

“In practice, [Bennett] teaches us to make the extra pass, drive, kick, swing,” said freshman wing Ryan Dunn. “Instilling that in our heads now, so we’re able to make that one pass instead of being selfish.”

The Cavaliers (2-0) returned their top six scorers from last year’s NIT quarterfinal team, giving it a base of experience and chemistry. A foreign trip to play four games in Italy helped UVa work Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas and four freshmen into that mix.

Two of those freshmen, Dunn and guard Isaac McKneely, helped lead Virginia to the win over Monmouth on Friday. The other two – Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III – are redshirting this season.

“I think Italy definitely helped,” McKneely, who scored 15 points against Monmouth. “I think we just really moved the ball well [against Monmouth] and in Italy we did a good job with that.”

Vander Plas, a power forward who is a skilled outside shooter and adept passer, has fit in seamlessly so far. He has 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists through two games.

“He's got very good vision and his ability to pass, he just sees things and boy that makes the game easier for other guys,” said Bennett. “He can stretch it from three, but he really finds things, strong hands, his experience shows. To have a guy in that spot is really important. He's continuing to learn, and we know the competition is obviously going to really step up. But Ben's experience and that versatility, that it gives us that ability to again drive, find people, throw to them in the post, and he's shown that ever since he's been here.”

Virginia, which hosts Northern Iowa on Monday night before playing a pair of ranked opponents in Las Vegas, has impressed offensively despite limited contributions so far from last year’s leading scorer, forward Jayden Gardner.

Gardner, who hit a slump midway through last season but still averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game, has gotten off to a slow start this year, hitting just three of his 11 shots.

He went 0 for 4 from the floor in 19 minutes in the Cavaliers’ season-opening win over North Carolina Central, and was 3 for 7 against Monmouth on Friday night, limited to 15 minutes in that game because of foul trouble.

“I think sometimes he needs to slow down,” said Bennett. “He rushes a little bit. But we’re doing the same stuff.”

The Cavaliers’ new-found proficiency from beyond the 3-point line has become the focal point, so far, of this year’s offense. They went 11 for 25 from that distance against N.C. Central and 13 for 25 showing from beyond the arc Friday.

This will be the second all-time meeting between UVa and Northern Iowa. Virginia, which is 89-10 in home non-conference games under Bennett, won 57-43 in 2013.

Northern Iowa (1-1) lost at Richmond on Saturday, 68-55. In that contest, the Panthers struggled to hit shots against the Spiders, shooting 32.8% from the floor and going 3 for 22 from 3-point range. Northern Iowa scored 17 of its points off of 11 Richmond turnovers.

A win would give Virginia its first 3-0 start to a season since 2019-20.