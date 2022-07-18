UVA releases non-conference schedule, including a trip to Las Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett is playing Las Vegas.

Virginia announced its non-conference basketball schedule on Monday and it includes a pair of games at the Las Vegas Main Event on Nov. 18 and 20, where the Cavaliers will face two of the three other teams in the field – Baylor, UCLA or Illinois.

UVA hosts Houston on Dec. 17 – a rematch of last season’s 20 point Cougars’ win in Texas – and plays at Michigan on Nov. 29 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers also have a home game against James Madison on Dec. 6. The Dukes beat Virginia, 52-49, last season in Harrisonburg.

UVA opens the season at home with a non-conference game against North Carolina Central on Nov. 7, then hosts Monmouth (Nov. 11) and Northern Iowa (Nov. 14) before traveling to Las Vegas. It hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 25, before the road game at Michigan, and wraps up its non-conference schedule at home against Albany on Dec. 28.

The ACC has not yet announced the date and times for its conference games, but UVA will have home-and-home matchups with Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and rival Virginia Tech, will host Clemson, Duke, North Carolina State, and play on the road at Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Virginia returns its top six scorers from last season’s team, including leading scorer and rebounder Jayden Gardner and fifth-year point guard Kihei Clark.

The Cavaliers went 21-14 last season, missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013, and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT.