UVA releases nonconference schedule, including a trip to Las Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett is playing Las Vegas, where his famous lounge-singing namesake has had his name in lights since the 1960s.

Virginia announced its nonconference basketball schedule on Monday and it includes a pair of games in the Las Vegas Main Event on Nov. 18 and 20, where Bennett isn’t likely to sing any duets with Lady Gaga, but his Cavaliers will play two games against potential preseason Top 25 opponents.

Baylor, UCLA and Illinois are the other three teams in the Vegas field, part of a challenging nonconference schedule for Bennett’s veteran club, a UVA team that returns its top six scorers from last season.

Virginia also hosts Houston on Dec. 17 – a rematch of last season’s 20 point Cougars’ win in Texas – and plays at Michigan on Nov. 29 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers also have a home game against James Madison on Dec. 6. The Dukes beat Virginia, 52-49, last season in Harrisonburg.

UVA opens the season at home with a nonconference game against North Carolina Central on Nov. 7, then hosts Monmouth (Nov. 11) and Northern Iowa (Nov. 14) before traveling to Las Vegas. It hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 25, before the road game at Michigan, and wraps up its nonconference schedule at home against Albany on Dec. 28.

The ACC has not yet announced the date and times for its conference games, but UVA will have home-and-home matchups with Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and rival Virginia Tech, will host Clemson, Duke, North Carolina State, and play on the road at Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Virginia went 21-14 last season, missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013, and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT. It returns its top six scorers from last season’s team, including leading scorer and rebounder Jayden Gardner and fifth-year point guard Kihei Clark.

This year’s nonconference slate figures to be one of the most challenging UVA has scheduled in years, with as many as five opponents likely to appear in the preseason Top 25, and potentially three that will start out in the Top 10 – Houston, UCLA, Baylor.

Add in ACC heavyweights North Carolina and Duke – both of whom are likely preseason Top 10 teams – and the Cavaliers figure to be well battle-tested by March.

Houston returns Marcus Sasser, its leading scorer. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 17.7 points per game last season, pulled his name out of the NBA draft, instantly elevating Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars to national title contenders. The backcourt of Sasser, Tramon Mark and Jamal Shead will be one of the best scoring groups UVA faces this season.

Michigan won’t have Caleb Houston or Moussa Diabate, both players turned pro, and Brandon Johns transferred to VCU. Still, the Wolverines figure to be one of the better Big Ten teams, Juwan Howard’s roster buoyed by a familiar face – Duke transfer Joey Baker. It may be Michigan’s unknowns – including Lebanese import Youssef Khayat – and Jett Howard – the coach’s son – who ultimately determine how strong this team is.

The matchups aren’t set yet for the Vegas event, but UCLA and Baylor are likely preseason Top 10 squads and Illinois figures to rival Indiana and Michigan for the Big Ten title.

The Illini will be led by a pair of transfers from the Lone Star State, former Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer.

If Houston’s backcourt isn’t the best UVA has to defend, that honor may go to Baylor. The Bears return Adam Flagler and L.J. Cryer, and if heralded freshman Keyante George is as good as advertised, Baylor’s backcourt will be potent.

The Bruins lost a ton of talent in Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Cody Riley, but have potential impact freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona to help support returning starters Jaimer Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell.