UVA returns to the lacrosse final four by routing Georgetown, 14-3

Georgetown faceoff specialist James Reilly was injured in the first 30 seconds of the game, and the Hoyas failed to capitalize on an early two-man advantage.

Add in an early goal from senior Ian Laviano, off an assist from Shellenberger, and a big hit by senior Dox Aitken, and Virginia wasted no time seizing control of the game.

Georgetown, the nation’s top defense, was no match for Shellenberger. The No. 1 recruit in the country as a senior at St. Anne’s Belfield in 2018, Shellenberger scorched the Hoyas’ defense right from the start, with his assist to Laviano 1:47 into the game, and scored five of his goals in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 10-1 edge at the break.

“Connor was fantastic today,” said Tiffany. “We know he can be this aggressive and go to the goal, but it’s sort of in Connor’s nature not to be this aggressive. Georgetown’s defense was challenging us. They were saying, ‘You’ve got to run by us.’”

The game was tied 1-1 early before Shellenberger found the back of the cage for the first time. That score started a run of nine straight goals for Virginia.