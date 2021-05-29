UVA rides Rode back to the NCAA lacrosse national championship game

Carolina ended the period with a pair of goals off dazzling individual efforts. First Gray, the ACC’s leading scorer, got a step on defender Cade Saustad to Rode’s right side and the goalie with a high, hard shot to tie the game 2-2 with 4:35 left in the quarter.

Then, Perry followed 1:35 later, scoring on a nearly-identical move, this time against defender John Fox.

Bertrand gave Virginia the lead back, scoring off a rebound of a Matt Moore shot to put the Cavaliers up 5-4 with 6:43 left in the half. Cormier gave UVA the first two-goal lead of the game, firing an outside shot past UNC’s goalie with 5:54.

That was part of a six-goal burst, three of which came in a span of 1:18. Virginia scored the final goal of that run on Betrand’s second of the period. He found the back of the cage with 16 seconds left before halftime to send the Cavaliers to the lockerroom up 9-4.

It was the second straight subpar first-half outing for Carolina, which scored just three goals in the first two quarters of its quarterfinal win over Rutgers. But in that contest, the Heels exploded for eight goals after the break.

It turned in a similar recovery Saturday.