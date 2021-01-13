UVA rolls past outmatched Notre Dame

Huff stepped in front of Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb near UVA’s bench. He hit the ground, and the official turned the other way to signal for an offensive foul. The bench mobbed Huff, helping him to his feet where he was quickly greeted by a high-five from Bennett.

“I never intentionally took charges in high school, college, none of it has been intentional,” Huff said. “It’s kind of worked out to where I’ve gotten a couple, and I’ve gotten kind of lucky, so that was exciting.”

UVA’s center finished the first half with 12 points thanks to four 3-pointers. He added 6 points in the second half.

Hauser, while not drawing a bench-erupting charge, scored 13 points and added six rebounds in the first half. He ended the game with 15 points and nine rebounds. The Marquette transfer went to work in the midrange and post in the first half, taking defenders one on one with a variety of moves. The result was 5-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Virginia led 37-25 at halftime as the Fighting Irish went 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Behind Hauser, Huff and solid play from Morsell, who was 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, Virginia expanded its lead in the opening minutes of the second half. The Cavaliers started the half on a 20-8 run to take a 57-33 lead.