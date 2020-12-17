 Skip to main content
UVA schedules game against No. 1 Gonzaga for Dec. 26
UVA schedules game against No. 1 Gonzaga for Dec. 26

20200307_cdp_sports_uvahoops148.JPG

Virginia coach Tony Bennett talks to his team during a time out during a game against Louisville at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Virginia's basketball team lost a game this Saturday against Villanova, but the replacement game might be even better.

The Cavaliers, currently ranked No. 17 with a 3-1 record, will take on Gonzaga (No. 1, 3-0) in a neutral-site game on Dec. 26.

The game will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 26.

The venue will be able to sell a limited number of tickets, which go on sale this Friday.

Virginia returns to practice Saturday after pausing due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Wahoos will return to play against William & Mary on Dec. 22.

