UVA schedules game against No. 1 Gonzaga for Dec. 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Virginia's basketball team lost a game this Saturday against Villanova, but the replacement game might be even better.
The Cavaliers, currently ranked No. 17 with a 3-1 record, will take on Gonzaga (No. 1, 3-0) in a neutral-site game on Dec. 26.
The game will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be broadcast on CBS.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 26.
The venue will be able to sell a limited number of tickets, which go on sale this Friday.
Virginia returns to practice Saturday after pausing due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Wahoos will return to play against William & Mary on Dec. 22.