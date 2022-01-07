UVA seeks third straight ACC road win at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia ended 2021 with a dud. It has come out firing in 2022.

UVA has notched back-to-back ACC road wins and has its sights set on a third when it visits North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

“This team is starting to get some momentum,” said senior forward and leading scorer Jayden Gardner. “We’re starting to get back on track with the things that we do well. We want to be playing our best basketball come March. That’s all that matters.”

Virginia went 7-5 in November and December, its worst start to a season in Tony Bennett’s 13 seasons at the school, but has made key improvements in its last two victories.

“Every game is a battle for us,” said Bennett. “We’re not going to overwhelm people but at least, the last two games, we walked into some stuff where I think we forged a nice identity.”

After getting dismantled by 17 by Clemson on Dec. 22 in Charlottesville, UVA (9-5, 3-1 ACC) has bounced back to win two straight ACC road games, at Syracuse and at Clemson. Those winning efforts saw the Cavaliers shoot the ball better (53.3% in those games), and turn it over less (9 times each against the Orange and in the rematch with the Tigers).