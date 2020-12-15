UVA set to topple Virginia Tech when it come to state recruiting

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia may have lost the Commonwealth Cup to rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, but the Cavaliers still appear pointed to a fairly decisive recruiting victory when the NCAA’s early football signing day begins Wednesday.

UVA expects most if not all of its 2021 recruiting class to sign Wednesday, a group ranked fifth in the ACC by recruiting website 247 Sports and sixth by Rivals. The Hokies’ anticipated class is ranked 10th by Rivals and 11th by 247.

More significantly, the Cavaliers — who lost 33-15 at Tech on Saturday night to end their season 5-5 — are expected to add a class that includes some of the top state prospects, an area where they had struggled in recent years. Virginia holds commitments from two of the Top 10 prospects in Virginia — four-star defensive lineman from Bryce Carter (Life Christian Academy) and four-star offensive lineman Logan Taylor (Episcopal).

In all, UVA expects to sign six of the top 40 prospects from Virginia, a group that also includes wide receiver Michael Green (Lafayette), quarterback Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine), safety Aidan Ryan (James Monroe), safety Jonas Sanker (The Covenant School) and athlete James Jackson (Northcross). All are three-star prospects.

In all, Bronco Mendenhall’s 24-recruit class has nine Virginia natives in it.