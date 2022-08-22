UVA special teams preview: Farrell in the mix at both punter and kicker

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Brendan Farrell can do it all when it comes to the kicking game in college football. Primarily a punter going into the 2021 season, Farrell ended up as the Cavaliers’ starting place kicker and kickoff specialist.

This fall, he’s competing for all three jobs – and as of Monday, he was leading the race to be the starting kicker.

“Field goals, when you get that pressure moment and the game is on the line, that’s my favorite feeling,” he said. “But the dream is to do all three.”

First-year UVA coach Tony Elliott and special teams coordinator Keith Gaither both said, after Monday’s practice, they have no reservations letting one player handle all three jobs, if the same player wins all three competitions.

But as the Cavaliers close up their preseason camp and begin preparations for the Sept. 3 opener against Richmond, Farrell sits atop the team’s depth chart at both place kicker and kickoff specialist, with Minnesota transfer Dan Sparks leading the punting competition.

Farrell has been competing with freshman Will Bettridge for the place kicking and kickoff spots.

Boston College transfer Aidan Livingston is currently the first-team long snapper, competing with Richmond native Lee Dudley. Junior reserve quarterback Jared Rayman has been the starting holder, backed up by Sparks.

Senior wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (Highland Springs) will likely be the choice to return punts again this season, while wide receiver Demick Starling is leading the competition to run back kickoffs.

“I think we’re in a good spot heading into this last week,” said Elliott, specifically of the kicking battles. “I think there’s been a little bit of separation, which I was hoping was going to happen before we got into game week.”

After not playing in any games his first two football seasons at Virginia, Farrell appeared poised to get his shot in 2021.

He worked as the team’s starting punter that spring. But the Cavaliers added a transfer from Florida, Jacob Finn, and suddenly Farrell was a backup again – the backup punter, place kicker and kickoff specialist.

As the team prepared for its season opener, Finn made a guarantee about Farrell.

“We’re going to need him in some role before this year is over,” Finn said.

It didn’t take long.

When kicker Justin Duenkel was injured during the fourth game of the season, at Wake Forest, Farrell was pressed into duty. He hit his extra point try and sent his only kickoff through the end zone for a touchback.

The next game, against Miami, he went 2 for 2 on field goals, 2 for 2 on extra points and had touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs.

Farrell finished the year 11 for 13 on field goals, a perfect 34 for 34 on extra points and averaged 62.8 yards per kickoff, with 37 of his 45 kickoffs going for touchbacks.

Gaither said he’s impressed with Farrell’s accuracy on field goals, but hasn’t seen the same level of success on kickoffs that Farrell showed last season.

“The thing I’d like to see him do is kick the ball in the end zone on kickoffs,” Gaither said with a laugh. “I keep hearing about his 80% touchback rate last year. I haven’t seen it yet. He’s still getting his leg into condition. But he’s kicking it well as far as field goals.”

Special teams

Returning starters: K Brendan Farrell, PR Billy Kemp IV, LS Lee Dudley

Other returners: KR Demick Starling

Newcomers to know: K Will Bettridge, P Dan Sparks

Position coach: Keith Gaither (1st year at UVa)

Key stat: Virginia hasn’t returned a kickoff a touchdown since 2019 and hasn’t run back a punt for a score since 2015.