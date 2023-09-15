COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Virginia’s football coaches said all week that Tony Muskett would start at quarterback against Maryland on Friday night – if the Monmouth transfer was healthy.

After some limited throwing in pre-game warm-ups, Muskett retreated to the locker room – and when the game kicked off – freshman Anthony Colandrea made his second straight start.

And Colandrea wasted no time getting going, completing his first throw for a 49-yard completion to Malik Washington. Perris Jones ran for a 13-yard touchdown and UVa jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 2:35 into the contest.

Colandrea electrified fans and sparked the offense last weekend, throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns in the 36-35 home loss to James Madison. But after the game, coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Muskett – who suffered a left shoulder injury in the season-opening loss to Tennessee – wouldn’t lose his job just because he got hurt.

“If he’s ready to go, he’s the guy,” Kitchings said of Muskett on Wednesday morning. “You don’t lose your job for injury. He’s earned that spot. … If Tony’s available, he’s out there to start.”

The two quarterbacks threw side-by-side during pre-game warmups 40 minutes before the game started, but it was the rookie from Florida who took the opening snap for Virginia’s offense.

Muskett threw for 94 yards in the Tennessee loss, and was sacked four times. Colandrea also played under pressure against the Dukes, and was sacked four times himself. But he showed an uncanny ability to extend plays, breaking the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield and finding open receivers.