UVA switches Saturday opponents, will face Pitt instead of Louisville
Virginia Pittsburgh Basketball

Virginia's Braxton Key (2) shoots over Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

 The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia still has a basketball game to play Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena – just against a different opponent.

With Louisville dealing with COVID-19 issues within its program, No. 14 UVA (11-3, 7-1 ACC) will host Pittsburgh instead of the Cardinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday, the conference announced.

Virginia’s home game against North Carolina State, postponed on Jan. 20, will be made up on Feb. 24. Those two teams play Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers still have to make up their Jan. 2 game against rival Virginia Tech.

Tech beat Virginia on Saturday, snapping a seven-game win streak.

