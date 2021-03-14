UVA, Tech will meet unfamiliar opponents in NCAA tournament

Virginia and Virginia Tech are headed to Indianapolis to take on opponents they haven’t faced in decades.
UVA, the ACC regular-season champion, earned a No. 4 seed in the West region and will open play Saturday against 13-seed Ohio. The Hokies, who finished third in the conference, are the 10 seed in the South region and face Florida in their first game Friday.
The Cavaliers (18-6) have not played Ohio since 2003, while Tech (15-6) hasn’t met the Gators since 1991.
All of this year’s games are being played in the Indianapolis area due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the spread of the virus.
If UVA – still the defending national champions after winning the 2019 title – advances, it would face the winner of fifth-seeded Creighton and 12-seed UC Santa Barbara on Monday. A possible Sweet 16 rematch with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga looms beyond that.
The Bulldogs ripped Virginia 98-75 on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, a game the Cavaliers added to the schedule after having to cancel dates with Villanova and Michigan State due to COVID.
The Hokies’ second-round matchup would be against the winner of second-seed Ohio State and 15-seed Oral Roberts.
Both UVA and Tech had essentially locked up a bid with strong regular seasons. Virginia won the ACC regular-season championship and the Hokies finished third, earning both squads double byes into the quarterfinals of last week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
Tech lost its first game to North Carolina, while Virginia nipped Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Reece Beekman.
But the Cavaliers left Greensboro without playing their semifinal game against Georgia Tech, dropping out of the event after a positive COVID-19 test that left their NCAA future uncertain. A Saturday night deadline to notify the NCAA if they would be medically unavailable for the tournament came and went, signaling UVA could be included in the 68-team field.
Greensboro served up a bumpy end for teams that had endured plenty of adversity over the regular season.
Virginia’s year was twice disrupted because of the virus, leading to the cancellation of games against Villanova, Michigan State and one of two matchups with the Hokies.
Tech hadn’t played since Feb. 27 before its loss to North Carolina. The Hokies ended the season on a COVID pause and, over the course of the year, they missed games against UVA, Florida State twice, North Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina State and Boston College.
Tech also dealt with other issues, including Kansas State transfer guard Cartier Diarra’s December decision to opt of the season, sophomore guard Tyrece Radford’s January suspension for a DWI and concealed weapon arrest, and sophomore guard Jalen Cone’s ankle injury.
In all, seven ACC teams made the tournament field. Florida State, the runner up in the regular season and the conference tournament, is a 4 seed. Tournament champion Georgia Tech earned a 9 seed.
Clemson is a 7 seed, North Carolina is an 8 seed and Syracuse is an 11.
Louisville was one of the last four teams left out of the field, missing a spot when Georgetown won the Big East tournament and Oregon State took the Pac-12 title, taking up two bids as teams that would not have received at-large invites.
The Cardinals are the top replacement team, if any teams from a multi-bid conference have to drop out by Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.
Duke had its streak of 24 straight NCAA tournament appearances snapped.
Five teams from the Commonwealth made the tournament field with 10th-seeded VCU, 13th-seeded Liberty and 16th-seeded Norfolk State joining the two ACC programs. Norfolk State, the MEAC champion, plays Thursday against Appalachian State in a First Four game.
With the Ivy League opting out of this year’s tournament there were 31 automatic bids and 37 at-large spots.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber