UVA, Tech will meet unfamiliar opponents in NCAA tournament

Virginia and Virginia Tech are headed to Indianapolis to take on opponents they haven’t faced in decades.

UVA, the ACC regular-season champion, earned a No. 4 seed in the West region and will open play Saturday against 13-seed Ohio. The Hokies, who finished third in the conference, are the 10 seed in the South region and face Florida in their first game Friday.

The Cavaliers (18-6) have not played Ohio since 2003, while Tech (15-6) hasn’t met the Gators since 1991.

All of this year’s games are being played in the Indianapolis area due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the spread of the virus.

If UVA – still the defending national champions after winning the 2019 title – advances, it would face the winner of fifth-seeded Creighton and 12-seed UC Santa Barbara on Monday. A possible Sweet 16 rematch with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga looms beyond that.

The Bulldogs ripped Virginia 98-75 on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, a game the Cavaliers added to the schedule after having to cancel dates with Villanova and Michigan State due to COVID.

The Hokies’ second-round matchup would be against the winner of second-seed Ohio State and 15-seed Oral Roberts.