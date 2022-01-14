UVA to host Wake Forest, one of the ACC's surprising teams so far this basketball season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Wake Forest went 6-16 last season in Steve Forbes first year with the team. The Demon Deacons won just three ACC games and finished next-to-last in the conference.

Forbes remade the roster in the offseason with transfers, including guard Alondes Williams (Oklahoma), and forwards Jake LaRavia (Indiana State), Dallas Walton (Colorado) and Khadim Sy (Mississippi). Still, Wake was picked to finish 13th in the 15-team league.

Predictions be damned, going into Saturday’s game at Virginia, Forbes’s team – which opened the year 12-1 – has already notched a trio of ACC victories.

“I thought we had really good pieces,” said Forbes. “Now, you don’t really know that til you get them here. I thought after the end of the eight weeks in the summer, I thought we had a chance to have a good basketball team. And I wasn’t shy about saying that.”

With Williams leading the way – he’s tops in the league with 20.7 points and 5 assists per game, and 14th in rebounding (6.7 rpg.) – the Demon Deacons opened eyes with a convincing 80-61 drubbing of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Dec. 4.