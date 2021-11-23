UVA tops Providence to win Legends Classic

A 13-0 run, that included Franklin’s third 3-pointer, put the Cavaliers up 17-7 with 10:35 to go in the half. Providence went 6:33 without a basket.

Franklin and Gardner combined for 24 of Virginia’s 30 first-half points, with Franklin hitting four 3s in the stanza. No other UVA player scored until Reece Beekman got on the board and put the Cavaliers up 21-9 with 5:43 in the half.

UVA tightened its defense in the second half of its Monday night win over Georgia, and didn’t let up any Tuesday against the Friars. Sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick blocked five shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Providence shot 26% and committed seven turnovers in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 30-15 lead at the break.

But ball security became an issue for Virginia. A night after committing just four turnovers, UVA gave it away that many times in the first half. Its 11 second-half turnovers helped Providence hang in the game.

Fueled by Virginia’s inability to protect the ball, the Friars went on 13-2 run, with Horchler scoring the first 8 of that spurt, and trimmed their deficit to 42-36 with 10:49 to go.