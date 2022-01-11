UVA, Virginia Tech not boasting about having ACC's two stingiest defenses

Of course, Bennett and Young can be excused for not kvelling over their teams’ ability to stop opponents from putting the ball in the basket, considering their most recent outings.

UVA (9-6, 3-2 ACC) was coming off Saturday’s 74-58 loss to Davis’ Tar Heels, a game in which UNC sophomore forward Armando Bacot, the former Trinity Episcopal star, score 29 points and grab 22 rebounds, both career highs.

Virginia Tech’s last game was a 68-63 home loss to North Carolina State in which the defense allowed the Wolfpack to score 39 points in the second half while shooting 45.5%.

Tech’s defense was most dialed in during wins over St. Bonaventure (86-49) and Maryland (62-58) in December. Young would like to see his Hokies (8-6, 0-3) get back to that level of stifling opponents.

“I thought we were so connected throughout the course of both of those games,” Young said. “We looked like our team. We’ve seen it. We’ve done it. Now, to do it night in and night out, that’s what we’re all striving for around here.”