UVA, Virginia Tech women's soccer set to play first Division I contest in Virginia since March

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college sports six months ago, Jesse Pritchard and his team have still worked steadily to tend to the turf at Virginia’s Klockner Stadium. The UVA grounds crew has prepared the field, mowing and watering the grass on a regular schedule, not knowing if matches would be played there this fall.

Saturday, Virginia will host rival Virginia Tech in a women’s soccer match that will be the first Division I sporting event in the commonwealth since the shutdown.

“I don’t think many of us thought we’d get to this point,” said Virginia senior forward Alissa Gorzak.

The last Division I sporting event played in the Commonwealth happened on the night of March 11, when North Carolina A&T beat Howard in a MEAC basketball tournament quarterfinal at the Scope in Norfolk. The last one involving an ACC team played in Virginia was the Hokies 5-3 baseball win over George Mason in Blacksburg earlier that same day.

This week, as the Virginia women’s soccer team prepared for Saturday’s match against Tech, said teammate Anna Sumpter, was the first time that it became a reality in her mind that the team would take the field Saturday.

“It was almost a fantasy for a while,” said the senior midfielder.