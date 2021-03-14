UVA will prep for tourney on Zoom; players must isolate through Thursday, then clear COVID test to be allowed to play

Coming into the season, the Virginia men’s basketball team anticipated a unique NCAA tournament experience in the spring. The team’s scenario likely surpasses its wildest expectations.
“Right now, the majority of our team is contact-traced and in quarantine because of the positive case that happened after the Syracuse game,” coach Tony Bennett said Sunday night, hours after learning his team’s NCAA draw.
UVA, a No. 4 seed, is set to play Ohio on Saturday. The team will be without one individual who tested positive for COVID-19 after the win over Syracuse in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Bennett expects that person to miss the event’s opening weekend.
The other members of the team currently following contact-tracing protocols can exit the seven-day quarantine period on Thursday. Assuming the contact-traced individuals continue to test negative, they can return to the practice court for preparation on Thursday.
Prior to that, players can work out individually in isolation. The team went through a similar experience in December, and players were able to shoot and work out in isolation at John Paul Jones Arena. Much of the team’s preparation for Saturday will occur virtually.
“More Zoom time, more video time and things like that,” Bennett said. “It is what it is, but we’re getting the chance to go down there and get ready, and we’ll make the most of it for sure.”
If all goes according to plan, UVA will travel to Indianapolis on Friday.
Once in Indianapolis, the team will receive a COVID-19 test. The group isolates while waiting for results and then takes another test 12 hours later. Both of those tests need to come back negative for players and coaches to be able to compete in the NCAA tournament.
If Virginia can have five players check all those boxes, the team is eligible to play Ohio on Saturday. Because of those quarantine measures upon arrival, UVA might not practice in Indianapolis before its first-round game.
“It could be a situation where you practice here and you just show up at the game and play,” Bennett said.
Virginia is still narrowing the details of how the week will work, but the team believes it can play Saturday despite being a late arrival to the tournament site.
“It’s never a good time to have it, and this is not ideal, but if you’re going to have it, we took it to about the last day that you can have a positive case,” Bennett said.
Despite his team’s challenges, Bennett was upbeat. He worried after the initial positive that his team’s season might be finished. He thought about his seniors and wondered whether their college playing days prematurely ended.
Instead, UVA saw its name flash across the TV on Sunday night as part of the selection show.