UVA will prep for tourney on Zoom; players must isolate through Thursday, then clear COVID test to be allowed to play

If all goes according to plan, UVA will travel to Indianapolis on Friday.

Once in Indianapolis, the team will receive a COVID-19 test. The group isolates while waiting for results and then takes another test 12 hours later. Both of those tests need to come back negative for players and coaches to be able to compete in the NCAA tournament.

If Virginia can have five players check all those boxes, the team is eligible to play Ohio on Saturday. Because of those quarantine measures upon arrival, UVA might not practice in Indianapolis before its first-round game.

“It could be a situation where you practice here and you just show up at the game and play,” Bennett said.

Virginia is still narrowing the details of how the week will work, but the team believes it can play Saturday despite being a late arrival to the tournament site.

“It’s never a good time to have it, and this is not ideal, but if you’re going to have it, we took it to about the last day that you can have a positive case,” Bennett said.

Despite his team’s challenges, Bennett was upbeat. He worried after the initial positive that his team’s season might be finished. He thought about his seniors and wondered whether their college playing days prematurely ended.