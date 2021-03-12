UVA withdraws from ACC tournament due to positive COVID test; NCAA tournament in jeopardy for Cavs

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia basketball program has forced the ACC to cancel Friday's ACC semifinal between top-seeded UVA and Georgia Tech, and could endanger the Cavaliers' NCAA tournament future.
The conference announced that the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets will automatically advance to the ACC title game Saturday against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between second-seeded Florida State and sixth-seeded North Carolina.
The Cavaliers were scheduled to face Georgia Tech in the first of two ACC semifinals, today at 6:30 p.m. Instead, at 9:16 a.m. the conference announced the game was off.
The looming question is, whether or not this positive test could keep UVA out of the upcoming NCAA tournament.
NCAA protocols state that each member of a team's travel party must have seven consecutive negative tests to make the trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.
It is unclear if UVA could leave a positive member off the travel party or if this situation will prevent the Cavaliers from traveling to Indianapolis for the event.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president for basketball, said teams only need five players to be eligible for the tournament, so it is possible UVA could quarantine those players who have tested negative and still play in the event.
"The committee talked about this weeks ago, wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that had a great season, earned their way to play in this tournament, that even if they were to be compromised in some way, if they have those five players, they still should have the opportunity to compete rather than be replaced," said Gavitt. "If they fall below the threshold of five, of course they would not be able to play by playing rule, nor by tournament protocols."
The game is the second this week the league has had to cancel. Duke's quarterfinal against Florida State was called off and the Blue Devils' season ended after a positive test following its game Tuesday.
As the regular-season champion, Virginia had a double-bye into the ACC tournament quarterfinals. It topped Syracuse 72-69 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Reece Beekman.
After Thursday’s win, UVA coach Tony Bennett spoke about Duke being knocked out of the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID test, not knowing 24 hours later, his program would be in the same situation.
“It was here, almost probably 365 days, it might have been where it got called. You're getting ready to play or the day of your game and the tournament got canceled and then shortly after the NCAA Tournament,” said Bennett, recalling last year’s abrupt end to the season. “So, just to get out here and to play in a game, and then to have it end like this … I was so discouraged for those young men and Coach K.”
Virginia won the 2019 national championship. Last year's tournament was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
