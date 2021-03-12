UVA withdraws from ACC tournament due to positive COVID test; NCAA tournament in jeopardy for Cavs

"The committee talked about this weeks ago, wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that had a great season, earned their way to play in this tournament, that even if they were to be compromised in some way, if they have those five players, they still should have the opportunity to compete rather than be replaced," said Gavitt. "If they fall below the threshold of five, of course they would not be able to play by playing rule, nor by tournament protocols."

The game is the second this week the league has had to cancel. Duke's quarterfinal against Florida State was called off and the Blue Devils' season ended after a positive test following its game Tuesday.

As the regular-season champion, Virginia had a double-bye into the ACC tournament quarterfinals. It topped Syracuse 72-69 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Reece Beekman.

After Thursday’s win, UVA coach Tony Bennett spoke about Duke being knocked out of the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID test, not knowing 24 hours later, his program would be in the same situation.