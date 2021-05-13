UVA women shut out in shootout as season ends in College Cup semifinals

Desperate now, UVA turned to Torres. She went right, but Roque was once again up to the task. She saved the ball, delivering another blow to UVA’s hopes of advancing.

Gabby Carle ended the match, slamming the ball into the back of left side of the net and sending the Seminoles to the national title game.

“If I had the answer to PKs, I think I’d make a lot of money at this point in time,” UVA head coach Steve Swanson said.

As UVA looks back at the loss, missed chances in the first half were the team’s undoing.

“It was really unfortunate,” Torres said. “We came into halftime knowing we should’ve had a goal or maybe a few. We were definitely dominating. We felt in control. As good as Florida State is, I felt like we were the better team in the first half.”

Virginia controlled the first half, which was a welcomed change from the first meeting between the teams this season. In October, Florida State led 2-0 after 15 minutes and 3-1 at halftime. Thursday, the Cavaliers held FSU to a season-low one shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, they couldn’t turn a shots advantage into a lead. Virginia took six shots in the first half, and it nearly converted on a couple.