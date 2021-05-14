UVA women's lacrosse handles UConn, advances to NCAA second round against Notre Dame

Junior attack Grace Coon scored four times for Connecticut (12-7), which got three goals from senior midfielder Sydney Watson.

UVA put a ton of pressure on UConn’s defense early, with three shots in the first 2:17, the third of which Dyson put past Huskies junior goaltender Landyn White for the game’s first goal.

Connecticut tied it, 1-1, just 43 seconds later on a free position goal by sophomore attack Kate Shaffer.

White helped keep UConn in the game early, making three big saves in the first 8:03 of the game, including one down a player with 21:57 to play and the Huskies up 4-3. She finished with 13 saves.

“She made great saves consistently,” said UVA coach Julie Myers. “Luckily we were able to get to the goal 40 different times, which is about what it took.”

Virginia went on a 3-0 run, the first two tallies coming from McGovern, and took a 6-4 lead with 18:28 left in the half.

Dyson’s third goal of the first half put UVA up 8-5 with 9:44, and the Cavaliers led 9-7 at halftime.