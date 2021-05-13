UVA women's lacrosse hopes to snap 6-game losing streak when it opens NCAAs against UConn

“I think sometimes we don’t believe we’re as good as we are,” said freshman midfielder Maggie Bostain, a former Collegiate School star. “When we believe in ourselves, you can see it in certain games, we’ll just turn it on. Going into this tournament, why can’t we be in the finals? The talent’s there, the hearts there, the hustle, the coaching. Everything’s there. The challenge is doing that for the whole 60 minutes.”

That challenge begins Friday against a Connecticut team that Virginia has never faced.

The Huskies had won three in a row before losing to Denver in the Big East tournament championship game on May 8. They average 14.4 goals per game, 23rd most in the nation.

“We’ve never played them before,” said senior defender Gwin Sinnott, another standout from Collegiate. “It was really interesting watching their scout. They have some really good quick attackers. They definitely play similarly to some teams we played. The team they looked the most like was Virginia Tech. They’re pretty scrappy but also have some really good dodgers and shifty attackers, as well.”