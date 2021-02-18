UVA women's lacrosse is young but talented entering early-season game against Richmond

Their addition figures to be even more significant as UVA attempts to navigate the pandemic. While COVID-19 testing and contact tracing haven’t impacted Myers’s squad yet, it’s a threat that figures to loom all season. Being as deep – and as versatile – as possible, figures to be key.

“This is a year that everybody has to be ready,” said Myers. “I know you tell your team that in the preseason and throughout the season all the time. ‘You never know when your number’s going to be called.’ But this year, in particular, that is really, really true.”

But Myers’s freshmen don’t just add bodies, they add skill. That’s especially true in the attack, where the rookies add even more punch to an already potent offense, deep at both the attack and midfield positions. Its ability and versatility was on display in the win over the Pirates.

“We scored from 12 different kids and in a lot of different ways,” said Myers. “We scored on the fast-break. We scored off draw control. We scored in the crease. We scored off a feed. One-on-ones. I think we attacked from a lot of different areas.”