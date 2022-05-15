UVA women's lacrosse season ends with 24-2 drubbing by No. 1 North Carolina

Virginia’s women’s lacrosse team’s season ended in lopsided fashion, falling 24-2 at No. 1 North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Senior attack Jamie Ortega scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Tar Heels, who got hat tricks from three other players – Andie Aldave, Scotty Rose Growney and Ally Mastroianni.

“We didn’t play well in any aspect today,” said UVA coach Julie Myers. “It is hard to end on a game like that because it doesn’t reflect our season, our competitiveness or our talent. My heart hurts four our fourth years that aren’t coming back because it does not reflect their fight and the team they have credited and been such a big part of.”

Virginia (10-10) managed just nine shots on goal in the contest, trailed 13-2 at halftime, and didn’t score in the second half. Sophomore Mackenzie Hoag scored both of the Cavaliers’ goals.

Carolina jumped out to a 13-0 lead and finished off the game on an 11-0 run.

UVA struggled this year, going 8-9 in the regular season and needing an upset of third-seeded Syracuse in the ACC tournament just to become eligible for the NCAAs for a 26th straight tournament. It beat Southern California in the first round on Friday to advance to the second round for a third straight time.

“This season was filled with different challenges, and this was a new one to be so cold against a team that is so hot,” said Myers. “There were a lot of different times that we could have caved with injuries, obstacles on the field, tough stretches of unbelievable opponents coming through. There were a lot of times we could have thrown in the towel. I have a lot of respect for my players and staff, they never quit, never gave up. They always showed up and gave their best effort and that is why we were able to play in May.”