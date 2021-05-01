UVA women's soccer team advances in NCAA tournament

Alexa Spaanstra’s two goals helped the unseeded Virginia women’s soccer team advance to the third round of the NCAA tournament by beating BYU 2-0 Saturday in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers (12-4-2) will face Rice (14-2-1) onWednesday at 9 p.m.

Spaanstra scored in each half for UVA. Her first goal came in the 34th minute after a pass from Taryn Torres. Spaanstra’s second goal came in the 68th minute. Lizzy Sieracki took the throw in and sent the ball into the box, where Diana Ordoñez headed it to Spaanstra.

Laurel Ivory earned her 50th career victory in goal, making 11 saves while facing 19 shots.

Baseball

VCU 3-8, George Mason 1-1: VCU ran its winning streak to 10 games with a doubleheader sweep of George Mason at The Diamond.

Connor Hujsak homered and drove in all three runs in the first game for the Rams (26-14, 8-3 A-10). Danny Watson and Evan Chenier combined on a four-hitter.

Tyler Locklear drove in three runs and Brandon Henson knocked in two in the second game. Mason is 9-21, 2-9.