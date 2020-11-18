UVA won't have fans at Saturday's football game, as Gov.'s order makes pulling off a contest challenging

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia doesn’t plan to allow any fans to attend its football game Saturday against Abilene Christian at Scott Stadium, a source confirmed Wednesday.
UVA had been hosting about 1,000 fans – the family of players and staff from the two participating teams – up until this point. But Governor Ralph Northam’s latest COVID-19 safety order limits gatherings to 250 people and includes participants – players and staff – in that count, making staging a contest at all vexing.
A school spokesman said Virginia would be following the Governor’s order.
LaKeesha Hayes-Winfield, the mother of Virginia running back Ronnie Walker, said Tuesday night that she had been told families would be unable to attend this weekend’s game.
Northam’s new order brings into question the feasibility of staging a Division I football game at all. Virginia, for example, for Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian, the Cavaliers would anticipate having 80 players on-hand, plus 15 coaches and graduate assistants.
That number doesn’t include four strength and conditioning coaches, four athletic trainers, five team physicians, and two nutritionists. It doesn’t include 10 equipment managers, six team video staffers, and two workers who run the headsets.
Add in the 10 game officials, four people to work the chains on the sideline, three to run timing and the scoreboard, four for keeping statistics, five administrators and a medical observer and that already totals 155.
Still unaccounted? The visiting team, all its players and staff, and a regional television/radio contingent of 45-68 people for a game.
That means, without any fans or print/digital media included, UVA would already be over the 250 limit.
Wednesday morning, there was still lingering question about how the Governor's order would be applied to college sporting events. The Governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Northam is scheduled to address his latest COVID-19 order at a 2 p.m. press conference.