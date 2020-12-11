A year after the streak's end, UVA, Virginia Tech set for a primetime meeting

A year ago, James Mitchell stood in the end zone at Scott Stadium and charted a course for himself back to the visiting locker room. Mitchell, the Virginia Tech tight end, had to work his way through the thousands of jubilant UVA fans who had rushed the field, celebrating the end of their team’s 15-year losing streak in the annual football rivalry.
It’s a moment that’s stuck with Mitchell ever since.
“That kind of lives with me and it’s kind of stuck in my head,” said Mitchell. “We have a bad taste in our mouth after that one.”
The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC), naturally, recall that 39-30 game on Black Friday last year much differently and fondly. But as UVA prepared itself for its first defense of the Commonwealth Cup since 2004, players insisted that the motivation to “Beat Tech” – one of the program’s year-end slogans and rallying cries – hasn’t subsided any just because the streak is over.
“The win last year definitely pushed the program, pushed the culture, I would say in a linear, positive direction,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “It kind of just sets the tone, what Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall preaches, it’s not if, it’s when, and last year was a start of a trend that we’re working towards, and we want to make it a yearly thing – Beat Tech.”
Like last season, this year’s game could very well be another shootout, a high scoring affair featuring two beleaguered defenses. The teams have combined to score over 60 points in three of the past four meetings.
Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5), in its first year under new coordinator Justin Hamilton, has struggled all season. Hamilton didn’t have the advantage of spring practice to install and teach his system, which players have said is more complex than what they had been running before Bud Foster’s retirement after last season.
Especially early, the team struggled with its lineup as injuries and COVID-19 issues depleted the defense, especially in the secondary. But even as the unit has gotten closer to full strength and Hamilton has worked to simplify his scheme, Tech has been shaky on that side of the ball.
That’s been especially evident during this current four-game losing streak. The Hokies are allowing 38.7 points per game during the slide, which includes losses to Liberty, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Clemson.
Conversely, UVA enters Saturday night having won four in a row. And with a depleted defense playing without, among others, linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor, defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Richard Burney, and safety Brenton Nelson, the Cavaliers have turned to their offense to win games.
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong playing his best football of the season, Virginia has averaged 43.2 points per game over its past four contests, wins over North Carolina, Louisville, Abilene Christian and Boston College.
In the 43-32 win over BC, UVA allowed 520 passing yards and four touchdown passes. It was the first game they played since losing Snowden to an ankle injury against Abilene Christian.
“They haven’t missed much, but I know his leadership and play-making ability are certainly worth quite a bit to them,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “But they play with the same level of intensity and execution that they have all season.”
For Fuente, Saturday night could prove pivotal when it comes to his job security. The UVA streak has already ended on his watch and another loss in this game could mean the program’s beloved bowl streak – 27 straight years – will end, as well.
Add in the fact that Fuente is just 18-18 the last three seasons and is projected to sign a recruiting class on Wednesday that currently ranks in the bottom half of the ACC and outside the Top 25 nationally, and there’s plenty of heat on Fuente, whose buyout drops from $12.5 million to $10 million on Tuesday.