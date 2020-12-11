A year after the streak's end, UVA, Virginia Tech set for a primetime meeting

A year ago, James Mitchell stood in the end zone at Scott Stadium and charted a course for himself back to the visiting locker room. Mitchell, the Virginia Tech tight end, had to work his way through the thousands of jubilant UVA fans who had rushed the field, celebrating the end of their team’s 15-year losing streak in the annual football rivalry.

It’s a moment that’s stuck with Mitchell ever since.

“That kind of lives with me and it’s kind of stuck in my head,” said Mitchell. “We have a bad taste in our mouth after that one.”

The Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC), naturally, recall that 39-30 game on Black Friday last year much differently and fondly. But as UVA prepared itself for its first defense of the Commonwealth Cup since 2004, players insisted that the motivation to “Beat Tech” – one of the program’s year-end slogans and rallying cries – hasn’t subsided any just because the streak is over.

“The win last year definitely pushed the program, pushed the culture, I would say in a linear, positive direction,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “It kind of just sets the tone, what Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall preaches, it’s not if, it’s when, and last year was a start of a trend that we’re working towards, and we want to make it a yearly thing – Beat Tech.”