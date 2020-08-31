ACC teams can use fake crowd noise this football season

Depending on the stadium, there may not be many fans in the stands when the ACC kicks off its college football season. But that doesn’t mean the games will be played in silence.
ACC teams will be permitted to use artificial crowd noise this season, a league spokesperson confirmed Monday, “to replicate the normal gameday in-venue experience.”
According to the conference, home teams can use music or artificial crowd noise but not at a level that “prohibits a team from hearing its signals once the offensive team breaks its huddle or, if no huddle, when the center addresses the ball.”
On-field officials will have the power to enforce the policy and violations could result in delay of game or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the home team.
Teams have begun preparing accordingly.
“It has been approved that we can have crowd noise, so we actually pumped in crowd noise during the scrimmage,” said North Carolina coach Mack Brown.
Across the league, different teams in different states have announced varying attendance policies. Duke and North Carolina will have an empty stadium at least through September.
Clemson will allow 19,000 fans to attend, while Miami's number is 13,000.
Notre Dame, which is competing in the league this season, announced it would limit capacity to 20,000 and would ensure that any interested students would get in, while Louisville is capping its attendance at 18,000.
In Virginia, under the Governor’s current phase of re-opening, there would be a limit of 1,000 people in the stadium for games at Virginia Tech and UVA. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall indicated he expected that to maximum to be reached with the family of players and staff.
Monday, Virginia Tech started selling space for photo cut-outs of fans, at $70 each, for home games.
The possibility of not having fans in the stands is something the players say they’ve been bracing for.
“We’ve been actually hitting it hard that we might not have fans, so we’ve got to be able to create our own juice,” said Hokies junior tight end James Mitchell said. “All the coaches have been big on us, like preparing us to be ready, getting the sidelines ready, even when we’re going against the defense in practice. Making sure we’re creating our own juice, just in case we’re faced with that in the season.”
