ACC teams can use fake crowd noise this football season

Notre Dame, which is competing in the league this season, announced it would limit capacity to 20,000 and would ensure that any interested students would get in, while Louisville is capping its attendance at 18,000.

In Virginia, under the Governor’s current phase of re-opening, there would be a limit of 1,000 people in the stadium for games at Virginia Tech and UVA. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall indicated he expected that to maximum to be reached with the family of players and staff.

Monday, Virginia Tech started selling space for photo cut-outs of fans, at $70 each, for home games.

The possibility of not having fans in the stands is something the players say they’ve been bracing for.

“We’ve been actually hitting it hard that we might not have fans, so we’ve got to be able to create our own juice,” said Hokies junior tight end James Mitchell said. “All the coaches have been big on us, like preparing us to be ready, getting the sidelines ready, even when we’re going against the defense in practice. Making sure we’re creating our own juice, just in case we’re faced with that in the season.”