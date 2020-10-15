After escaping civil war in Sierra Leone, Hermitage's Sulaiman Kamara is excelling on the football field at Wake Forest

This year, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has recorded nine tackles through the first three games.

“I came here as a young kid, was probably a little too cocky, thinking things were gonna be easy, and I got humbled real quick,” he said. “My game has elevated way, way more than it was when I first came in.”

Kamara still has family back in Sierra Leone. When he’s home in Richmond, his mother will call him to the phone to say hello and stay connected.

Kamara understands the toll the civil war, and the subsequent Ebola outbreak and mudslides, took on his homeland. He knows Sierra Leone isn’t the same country his family left decades ago.

Still, his siblings have told him about the other side of life there, before the war. He hasn’t returned home, but it’s a trip he longs to take.

“Just hearing the stories they would tell me, the childhood they had when they were there, running around, picking mangos from the mango fruit trees, going to the beach, the kids in the neighborhood playing soccer,” said Sulaiman. “When a lot of people think of Africa, they think of Africa as this really poor place. My family, we didn’t have it too bad. We lived a decent life before the civil war. Even though they didn’t have much, they were happy.”