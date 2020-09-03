After year lost to injury, Penn State transfer Alex Gellerstedt aims to start for UVA

"The consistency that we return on the line is huge and I think that helped us transfer over into fall camp as we missed spring ball,” said Reinkensmeyer. “I think there's a lot of competition for every spot on the line. No one's safe, and I think that helps drive the competition of the team and of the group, and I think it helps make us better.”

Gellerstedt also spent a lot of his time with the UVA training staff, rehabbing to get back to playing. After spring practice was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19 this year, Gellerstedt’s return to the action came earlier this month, as the Cavaliers opened their preseason camp.

“It had been a long time since I could get out on the field,” he said. “There was certainly some rust to knock off those first few days. But it’s what you work for. When you’re pushing through an injury, it’s what you think about every day. ‘When are you going to get the chance to get back on the field?’”

NOTE: UVA has four players who have opted out for the 2020 season, a list that includes cornerback Tenyeh Dixon, defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, wide receiver Dorien Goddard and running back Mike Hollins. ... Transfer running back Ronnie Walker, the former Hopewell High School star, had his initial appeal to play this season denied. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said the process is "ongoing."