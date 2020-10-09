As Top 25 clash looms, Virginia Tech recalls a few memorable past games against UNC

A year ago, Virginia Tech and North Carolina hooked up for a memorable, though exhausting, six-overtime game in Blacksburg.
Quincy Patterson, playing in place of an injured Hendon Hooker, threw a game-tying touchdown pass, then ran for the winning 2-point conversion at the end of a four-hour-long affair.
“Oh, man, it was wild,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt this week, as the Hokies prepared to play UNC in Chapel Hill. “It was a crazy game. But I just recall us going out there, having fun, playing a lot of plays.”
This time around, both the Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) and Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0) are ranked, Tech checking in at No. 19 while North Carolina is No. 8. For the Hokies, it will be their third game against a team from North Carolina – they have wins over Duke and North Carolina State already under their belts – and a second straight trip to the Triangle (last week’s game against the Blue Devils was in Durham).
It will be their first of the year against a team in The Associated Press’s current Top 25 poll.
“Because it’s North Carolina, it’s [always] a big game for us, ACC game,” said sophomore offensive lineman Doug Nester. “But also making it ranked is also increasing our intensity right now.”
UNC coach Mack Brown said Saturday’s game should be an even more hyped contest, arguing that the Hokies are actually being undervalued at No. 19.
“They should be a top 10 team,” Brown said this week. “They’re really good. … They’re really underrated.”
Tech has won eight of the last 10 meetings in this series, including all four since Fuente became its coach after the 2015 season.
While recency bias dictates last year’s six-overtime game as a discussion topic this week, the forecast brings back memories of the teams’ 2016 meeting, played through torrential rain caused by Hurricane Matthew. The Hokies won 34-3, a lopsided beating that Tar Heels’ fans were quick to blame on the rain.
Saturday, the forecast in Chapel Hill calls for a 60% chance of rain.
“At the end of the day, raining, snowing, hot, cold, it doesn’t matter,” said Hewitt.
Of course, the potential for precipitation begs the query: Who would benefit more from sloppy conditions? With the Hokies leading the ACC in rushing behind the emergence of transfer running back Khalil Herbert, and the Tar Heels known more for their Sam Howell-led explosive passing game, Tech would seem to gain an edge.
But Hokies coach Justin Fuente said this week that defending Carolina begins with stopping its running attack.
“I know Sam and those wide receivers, they may be the difference-makers on the outside,” said Fuente. “But I’m telling you, it starts with them running the ball. And it’s a definite commitment to running the football for them. And rightfully so. Those backs are explosive and powerful.”
The biggest question marks, again, this week for the Hokies involve availability. Who might miss Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing? Is this the week Hooker returns to the field at quarterback and is this the game new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton finally makes his debut?
Fuente said the former was a possibility while Hewitt let slip that the latter is expected.
Fuente only speaks with the media on Monday and assistant coaches have not been made available this season. Practices are closed to the media, as well, so there’s no current information to address any of those questions.
Of course, as Fuente has noted, a final round of testing is conducted on Fridays, so the Tech staff might be equally in the dark until Saturday morning.
