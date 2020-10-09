As Top 25 clash looms, Virginia Tech recalls a few memorable past games against UNC

A year ago, Virginia Tech and North Carolina hooked up for a memorable, though exhausting, six-overtime game in Blacksburg.

Quincy Patterson, playing in place of an injured Hendon Hooker, threw a game-tying touchdown pass, then ran for the winning 2-point conversion at the end of a four-hour-long affair.

“Oh, man, it was wild,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt this week, as the Hokies prepared to play UNC in Chapel Hill. “It was a crazy game. But I just recall us going out there, having fun, playing a lot of plays.”

This time around, both the Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) and Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0) are ranked, Tech checking in at No. 19 while North Carolina is No. 8. For the Hokies, it will be their third game against a team from North Carolina – they have wins over Duke and North Carolina State already under their belts – and a second straight trip to the Triangle (last week’s game against the Blue Devils was in Durham).

It will be their first of the year against a team in The Associated Press’s current Top 25 poll.

“Because it’s North Carolina, it’s [always] a big game for us, ACC game,” said sophomore offensive lineman Doug Nester. “But also making it ranked is also increasing our intensity right now.”